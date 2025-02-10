Asia Index unveils BSE 1000, 4 new indices to track growth of emerging cos

Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, on Monday unveiled five new indices as part of its broad market family, offering market participants an opportunity to tap into the growth potential of the country's next generation of emerging companies.

The indices -- BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap and BSE 1000 Multicap Equal Size Weighted (25 per cent) -- are designed to capture the performance of a diverse range of companies, from large cap to micro cap, providing a comprehensive coverage of India's dynamic equity market, Asia Index said in a statement.

Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index, highlighted the significance of these indices, stating, "BSE 1000 represents over 93 per cent of India's overall market capitalisation and therefore will serve as a relevant benchmark for the overall stock market." "The index is designed to serve as a comprehensive barometer of India's growing economy, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of our corporate sector, representing companies that are industry leaders and emerging businesses," he said.

On the launch of five indices, Singh said as market participation expands, liquidity improves, and investor confidence strengthens on the back of progressive and investor-oriented regulatory changes, the indices will offer an opportunity for market participants to follow the progress of India's stock market overall with a special lens on the emerging companies.

These indices will serve as valuable tools for passive investment strategies, such as ETFs and index funds, as well as for benchmarking portfolio performance.