Home / Markets / News / Asian Energy Services shares tumble 13% after board approves merger plan

Asian Energy Services shares tumble 13% after board approves merger plan

Asian Energy Services shares fell 13 per cent after it received approval from its board for a draft scheme of merger with Oilmax Energy

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Asian Energy Services stock crash
SI Reporter Mumba
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Asian Energy Services tumbled over 13 per cent on Monday after it received approval for a draft scheme of merger with Oilmax Energy Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen its industry position.  
 
The oil equipment and services provider's stock fell as much as 13.45 per cent during the day to ₹334.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 8.8 per cent lower at ₹351.9 apiece, compared to a 0.46 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:53 PM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 3.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 5.6 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Asian Energy Services has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,579.19 crore. 

Asian Energy Services board clears merger plan 

On Saturday (September 6), the company, in an exchange filing, said its board has approved a draft scheme of merger to absorb Oilmax Energy Pvt Ltd, its holding company. The scheme was cleared at a board meeting, after review by the audit committee and the committee of independent directors, the company said. 
 
The merger proposal is subject to approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), other regulatory authorities, shareholders and creditors. The transaction qualifies as a related-party deal and is being executed on an arm's-length basis. Valuation was carried out by Bansi S. Mehta Valuers LLP, while Sundae Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd issued a fairness opinion on the consideration.
 
Both Asian Energy Services and Oilmax Energy operate in the energy and minerals sector, with a focus on oil and gas. The company said the merger would combine complementary strengths, consolidate assets, enhance technical and operational capabilities, and significantly strengthen its industry position in terms of geographical reach and financial capacity.
 
The amalgamation is expected to create a leading energy and minerals company in India with a global footprint, while delivering value to shareholders, employees, and customers, the company said. 

Asian Energy Services Q1 results 

Asian Energy Services reported a 169.42 per cent jump in net profit at ₹5.55 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹2.06 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 91.68 per cent to ₹115.37 crore in the quarter, against ₹60.19 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company is a leading provider of integrated services across the upstream oil and gas value chain. Its offerings include 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, operations and maintenance of onshore and offshore production facilities, production enhancement solutions, and mining services such as the supply and installation of Material Handling Plants and Rapid Loading Systems. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty above 24,850; Auto, Metal, SMID stocks shine

₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here

Retail, NIIs power Austere Systems IPO; subscription rises 141x; GMP up 45%

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Key risks, strengths you must know

Explained: Why FIIs matter for markets, even with DIIs' strong presence?

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensexstock market trading

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story