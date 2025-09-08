Retail, NIIs power Austere Systems IPO; subscription rises 141x; GMP up 45%

Austere Systems IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Austere Systems has received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by over 140 times. The BSE reported that the public offering received bids for 28,69,26,000 shares against 20,30,000 shares on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 141.34 times.

The demand was highest among retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their respective reserved categories by 209.15 times and 157.07 times, respectively, as of around 11:53 AM on Monday, September 8. In contrast, the demand was lowest among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their category by only 5.78 times.

Austere Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) Investor enthusiasm was also reflected in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Austere Systems were exchanging hands at around ₹80 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹25 per share, or approximately 45.45 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹55 per share. Austere Systems details Austere Systems IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹15.57 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The price band for the public offering has been set between ₹52 and ₹55 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Investors are required to bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares, and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter, which translates to a minimum investment of ₹2,20,000.

The IPO opened for subscription on September 3, 2025, and is scheduled to close on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 10, and shares are likely to be credited to investors’ demat accounts by September 11. The tentative listing date on the BSE SME platform is Friday, September 12, 2025. GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while KFIN Technologies is serving as the Registrar. Austere Systems plans to utilise the proceeds from the public issue to meet its working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.