₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here

₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here

Adani Power's share price was trading 4.6 per cent higher at ₹637.8 per share compared to previous session's close of ₹609.7 on the NSE

Gautam Adani, Adani, Tshering Tobgay

Adani Power stock Price Today (Photo: PTI)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Power share price today: Shares of the Adani Group company rose over 6.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹649.6 on the NSE after the company signed a shareholders’ agreement (SHA) with Bhutan’s state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC).
 
At 12:45 PM, the company's share price was trading 4.6 per cent higher at ₹637.8 per share compared to previous session's close of ₹609.7 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.46 per cent at 24,855 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2.49 trillion. The stock has surged around 50 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹649.6 touched on November 21, 2024. 
 
 
The agreement involves setting up a 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan. An in-principle understanding on the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was also initialled, the Adani Group firm said.
 
According to the company's filing, the agreement signed in the presence of Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, paves the way for Adani Power and DGPC to initiate the implementation of the peaking run-of-river Wangchhu hydroelectric project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model.  

The Wangchhu project will comprise an investment of around ₹6,000 crore in setting up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructure. With the detailed project report finalised, construction is slated to commence in the first half of 2026, with completion targeted within five years from the start of work.
 
SB Khyalia, chief executive officer at Adani Power, said Bhutan is a role model for the world in sustainable development, and we are very excited to play a leading role in the development of the country’s natural resources through this renewable energy project. 
 
"The Wangchhu hydroelectric project will critically meet Bhutan’s peak winter demand, when hydro power generation is low.
During the summer months, it would export power to India,” he said.
 
This is the first hydroelectric project to be taken up under an MoU that was signed in May 2025 between the Adani Group and DGPC for jointly developing 5,000 MW of hydropower in Bhutan. 

Adani Power Q1 results

In the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), the Adani Group company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,305.13 crore, down 15.5 per cent from ₹3,912.79 crore in the same quarter last year. The decline was attributed to lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses following acquisitions.
  
Revenue from operations for the quarter fell 5.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,109.15 crore from ₹14,955.63 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated continuing Ebitda for Q1FY26 stood at ₹5,744 crore, down from ₹6,290 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
The company's power sales volume grew by 1.6 per cent to 24.6 billion units (BU) in Q1FY26, compared to 24.2 BU in the same quarter last year.

Topics : Adani Power Bhutan Adani Group Gautam Adani renewable energy Markets

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

