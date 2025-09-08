Adani Power share price today: Shares of the Adani Group company rose over 6.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹649.6 on the NSE after the company signed a shareholders’ agreement (SHA) with Bhutan’s state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd (DGPC).

At 12:45 PM, the company's share price was trading 4.6 per cent higher at ₹637.8 per share compared to previous session's close of ₹609.7 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.46 per cent at 24,855 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2.49 trillion. The stock has surged around 50 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹649.6 touched on November 21, 2024.

The agreement involves setting up a 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan. An in-principle understanding on the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was also initialled, the Adani Group firm said. According to the company's filing, the agreement signed in the presence of Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group , paves the way for Adani Power and DGPC to initiate the implementation of the peaking run-of-river Wangchhu hydroelectric project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model.

The Wangchhu project will comprise an investment of around ₹6,000 crore in setting up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructure. With the detailed project report finalised, construction is slated to commence in the first half of 2026, with completion targeted within five years from the start of work. SB Khyalia, chief executive officer at Adani Power , said Bhutan is a role model for the world in sustainable development, and we are very excited to play a leading role in the development of the country’s natural resources through this renewable energy project. "The Wangchhu hydroelectric project will critically meet Bhutan’s peak winter demand, when hydro power generation is low.

During the summer months, it would export power to India," he said. This is the first hydroelectric project to be taken up under an MoU that was signed in May 2025 between the Adani Group and DGPC for jointly developing 5,000 MW of hydropower in Bhutan. Adani Power Q1 results In the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), the Adani Group company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,305.13 crore, down 15.5 per cent from ₹3,912.79 crore in the same quarter last year. The decline was attributed to lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses following acquisitions.