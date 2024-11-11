Asian Paints breaks 6-year bullish trend; another 17% fall likely

Asian Paints on Monday cracked 9 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,507 in intra-day deals as the stock reacted to its Q2 earnings. The stock has tumbled over 26 per cent from its peak of Rs 3,395 registered on September 19, 2024 and at present trades at 3-year lows.

On the earnings front, Asian Paints consolidated net sales decreased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,003.0 crore in Q2FY25. EBITDA was down 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,239.5 crore from Rs 1,716.2 crore. Profit after tax declined by 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 694.60 crore.

Technically, an over 20 per cent fall from its peak in general indicates a change in trend from positive to negative. Trader perceive a fall or more than 20 per cent in stock or an index as a bear market.

Here's a detailed look at how Asian Paints stock is placed on the charts.

Asian Paints

Current Price: Rs 2,545

Downside Risk: 16.5%

Support: Rs 2,315

Resistance: Rs 2,750; Rs 2,930; Rs 3,030

With today's fall, Asian Paints has given a downside breakout (super trend line) on the long-term charts for the first time since May 2018. The stock was seen trading above the monthly super trend line until last month.

The long-term (monthly) chart shows that Asian Paints has rallied nearly 193 per cent from levels of Rs 1,1,60 in May 2018, post the breakout above the monthly super trend line to its recent summit in September. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

The downside breakout, now, suggests that the stock could witness a tepid trend with limited upside going ahead. Further, Asian Paints is seen trading below 20- and 50-MMA (Monthly Moving Average). This suggests at likely stiff resistance around Rs 2,930 - Rs 3,030 range.

In the near-term, the bias is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below Rs 2,750. On the downside, the stock seems on course to test its 100-MMA support at Rs 2,125 levels. Interim support for the stock can be expected around Rs 2,315 - a level last seen 3 years ago.