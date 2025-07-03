Home / Markets / News / This smallcap agri-related stock zooms 353% in 4 months. Do you own?

This smallcap agri-related stock zooms 353% in 4 months. Do you own?

Shares of NACL Industries hit a new high of ₹252.20 in Thursday's intra-day trade, and were locked at the upper circuit for the seventh straight trading day - rallying 40% during this period.

Agriculture
Agriculture
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NACL Industries share price

 
Shares of NACL Industries (NACL) hit a new high of ₹252.20, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pesticides & agrochemicals company was locked in the upper circuit for the seventh straight trading day, having rallied 40 per cent during this period.  In the past five months, it has skyrocketed by 353 per cent from a level of ₹55.72 on the BSE.
 
Currently, NACL trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

What’s driving NACL's stock price?

 
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Coromandel International's proposal to acquire a majority stake in NACL Industries.
 
On March 12, 2025, Coromandel International, the Murugappa group, announced the acquisition of 53 per cent stake worth ~₹820 crore in NACL. This transaction should be completed by the first half of fiscal 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, the company had said.
 
Coromandel said the acquisition would establish it as a leading player in India’s crop protection industry, expanding its technical portfolio and strengthening its domestic formulation business. 
 
This will help in expanding Coromandel’s scale in domestic B2C, provide access to complementary product portfolio, fast-track new product commercialization, besides giving access to R&D, manufacturing infrastructure and customer relationships. The deal will also help Coromandel scale up, enter the contract manufacturing business, fast-track new product commercialisation, and expand its product lineup.
 
The management added that the acquisition would bolster Coromandel’s presence in both domestic and export markets. It plans to leverage its management expertise, credit access, sourcing capabilities, and international reach to enhance NACL’s operations and create value for shareholders.  ALSO READ | NMDC shares rise 2% amid large trade; 1.66 mn shares change hands on BSE

Crop Protection – Business Scenario

 
Looking ahead, the recent tariff-related embargo poses a potential downside risk, as it could drive up input costs and dampen consumption - particularly in the United States, the second largest agrochemical consumer after Brazil. The agrochemical market in 2025 is expected to remain neutral with improving channel inventory and expected favorable weather conditions; however, uncertainties relating to price pressure and trade policies persist, Coromandel said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Indian Agriculture experienced a good season with above normal rains and healthy reservoir levels. The season for agri inputs started on a positive note but continuous rains during peak consumption period & lower acreages of key agchem consuming crops like cotton and chilli led to lower applications. Overall, the industry is estimated to register a marginal growth owing to relatively low pest pressure across crops, the company said.
 

About NACL Industries

 
NACL, established as an agrochemical player in 1993, began its journey as an active ingredient manufacturer. Over the years, the company has built a substantial presence in domestic retail, B2B, and exports, forming solid and long-standing relationships with many large multinational customers.
 
The company has also positioned itself as a reliable player in the formulations business, offering over 66 products for all major crops. Its product portfolio spans all key categories, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350pts, Nifty above 25,500; HDB Financial gains 4% a day after debut

Shrinking profit margins hit popular 'Make in India' trade in electronics

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock shares worth over ₹32 billion by Sept 2025

India's e-commerce stocks outrun Chinese peers on profitability hopes

DMart shares sink 4% as Q1 revenue growth misses street forecast

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingSmallcapCoromandel InternationalNACL IndustriesThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story