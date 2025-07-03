This smallcap agri-related stock zooms 353% in 4 months. Do you own?

Currently, NACL trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.

What’s driving NACL's stock price?

On March 12, 2025, Coromandel International, the Murugappa group, announced the acquisition of 53 per cent stake worth ~₹820 crore in NACL. This transaction should be completed by the first half of fiscal 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, the company had said.

Coromandel said the acquisition would establish it as a leading player in India’s crop protection industry, expanding its technical portfolio and strengthening its domestic formulation business.

This will help in expanding Coromandel’s scale in domestic B2C, provide access to complementary product portfolio, fast-track new product commercialization, besides giving access to R&D, manufacturing infrastructure and customer relationships. The deal will also help Coromandel scale up, enter the contract manufacturing business, fast-track new product commercialisation, and expand its product lineup.