HDB Financial Services rises 6% a day after listing; stock up 20% in 2 days
HDB Financial Services share price jumped 6 per cent, extending rally for the second consecutive session; the stock has risen nearly 20 per cent in two day of listingSI Reporter Mumbai
HDB Financial Services share price spiked 6 per cent in trade amid heavy volumes and a day after making a positive market debut. The scrip extended its rally for the second day and touched all-time high at ₹891.65 per share. On BSE, at 11:33 AM, 2.14 million shares were traded while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 21.4 million shares changed hands.
Emkay initiates 'Buy' on HDB Financial
Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on HDB Financial with a 'Buy' rating, keeping the target at ₹900 per share.
According to the brokerage, HDB Financial Services' widespread reach, origination capabilities, and improved capital adequacy post-IPO will allow it to capture the credit-demand uptick amid growth stimulation pushed by the regulator/government, and improve net interest margin (NIM) amid frontloaded repo rate cuts.
HDB Financial's focus on the direct origination and collection model, it added, results in higher opex, which should also support relatively higher net yields.
HDB Financial listing details
On the bourses, HDB Financial Services, on Thursday, listed at a 13 per cent premium against the issue price of ₹740 per share. HDB Financial shares made a debut at ₹835 per share on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company planned to utilise net fresh issue proceeds to augment its Tier-I capital base and meet future capital requirements, including onward lending arising from business growth.
About HDB Financial Services
Incorporated in 2007 as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services is the seventh largest retail-focused NBFC in India in terms of the size of the total gross loan book at ₹902.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, according to a CRISIL report. The company is categorised as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It offers a large portfolio of lending products that caters to a growing and diverse customer base through a wide omnichannel distribution network. HDB's lending products are offered through its three business verticals, including Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance and Consumer Finance.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices