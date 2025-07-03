HDB Financial Services share price spiked 6 per cent in trade amid heavy volumes and a day after making a positive market debut. The scrip extended its rally for the second day and touched all-time high at ₹891.65 per share. On BSE, at 11:33 AM, 2.14 million shares were traded while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 21.4 million shares changed hands.

Emkay initiates 'Buy' on HDB Financial Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on HDB Financial with a 'Buy' rating, keeping the target at ₹900 per share. According to the brokerage, HDB Financial Services' widespread reach, origination capabilities, and improved capital adequacy post-IPO will allow it to capture the credit-demand uptick amid growth stimulation pushed by the regulator/government, and improve net interest margin (NIM) amid frontloaded repo rate cuts. ALSO READ: HDB Financial shares get first 'Buy' call; Emkay Global predicts 22% upside HDB Financial's focus on the direct origination and collection model, it added, results in higher opex, which should also support relatively higher net yields.