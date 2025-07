PNB shares slip after reporting Q1 business updates; details here

Shares of Punjab National Bank fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after the lender reported its business update for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The lender's stock fell as much as 2.83 per cent during the day to ₹110.6 per share, the steepest intraday fall since May 8 this year. The stock pared some losses to trade 2.3 per cent lower at ₹111.1 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:32 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a nine-day gaining streak on Thursday, and the stock currently trades 2.2 times the 30-day average trading volume, according to Bloomberg data. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. PNB has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.2 trillion, according to BSE data.

PNB Q1 business update

Punjab National Bank's provisional global business rose 11.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹27.19 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, the bank’s global business grew 1.4 per cent from per cent ₹26.83 lakh crore in March 2025.

Domestic business rose 11.1 per cent year-on-year to per cent ₹26.17 lakh crore, compared to per cent ₹25.77 lakh crore in the previous quarter.

Global deposits stood at ₹15.89 lakh crore, marking a 12.8 per cent increase over the previous year and a 1.4 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter. Domestic deposits grew 12.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹15.37 lakh crore.