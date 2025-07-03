PNB shares slip after reporting Q1 business updates; details here

Shares of the company snapped a nine-day gaining streak on Thursday, and the stock currently trades 2.2 times the 30-day average trading volume, according to Bloomberg data. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. PNB has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.2 trillion, according to BSE data.

PNB Q1 business update

Punjab National Bank's provisional global business rose 11.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹27.19 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, the bank’s global business grew 1.4 per cent from per cent ₹26.83 lakh crore in March 2025.

Domestic business rose 11.1 per cent year-on-year to per cent ₹26.17 lakh crore, compared to per cent ₹25.77 lakh crore in the previous quarter.

Global deposits stood at ₹15.89 lakh crore, marking a 12.8 per cent increase over the previous year and a 1.4 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter. Domestic deposits grew 12.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹15.37 lakh crore.