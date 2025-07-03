Home / Markets / News / PNB shares slip after reporting Q1 business updates; details here

PNB shares slip after reporting Q1 business updates; details here

Punjab National Bank shares fell 3 per cent even after its provisional global business rose 11.6 per cent year-on-year

Punjab National Bank shares fell following its business update
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Shares of Punjab National Bank fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after the lender reported its business update for the first quarter of the current financial year. 
 
The lender's stock fell as much as 2.83 per cent during the day to ₹110.6 per share, the steepest intraday fall since May 8 this year. The stock pared some losses to trade 2.3 per cent lower at ₹111.1 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:32 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a nine-day gaining streak on Thursday, and the stock currently trades 2.2 times the 30-day average trading volume, according to Bloomberg data. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. PNB has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.2 trillion, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

PNB Q1 business update 

Punjab National Bank's provisional global business rose 11.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹27.19 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, the bank’s global business grew 1.4 per cent from per cent ₹26.83 lakh crore in March 2025.
 
Domestic business rose 11.1 per cent year-on-year to per cent ₹26.17 lakh crore, compared to per cent ₹25.77 lakh crore in the previous quarter.
 
Global deposits stood at ₹15.89 lakh crore, marking a 12.8 per cent increase over the previous year and a 1.4 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter. Domestic deposits grew 12.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹15.37 lakh crore.
 
Global advances rose 9.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹11.31 lakh crore, while domestic advances increased 9.7 per cent to ₹10.80 lakh crore. The bank’s global credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 71.20 per cent as of June 2025, slightly lower than 73.05 per cent in June 2024. 
 
According to reports, Citi Research is building in approximately a 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter fall in net interest income (NII) and a 12 basis points (Bps) quarter-on-quarter fall in NIMs. Contained credit cost at approximately 20 bps could help it register a return on asset of 0.9-1 per cent. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley highlighted that loan growth has decelerated, and deposit growth has moderated compared to last quarter.
 
For the financial year ended March 2025, PNB has emerged as the top bank in terms of profit growth among 12 public sector banks (PSBs) with a 102 per cent rise. The bank's net profit doubled to ₹16,630 crore compared to ₹8,245 crore in the previous fiscal.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsPunjab National BankQ1 resultsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYNifty50S&P BSE SensexNifty Bank index

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

