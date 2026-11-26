Asian shares eked out a rare rally on Thursday after Wall Street fought back from deep lows, though concerns over the circular financing of AI and a new round of US tariffs ​made for a muted mood in a holiday-thinned session.

Tech giant Nvidia was again at ​the centre of the unease after S&P put its credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade citing ‌weaknesses in the chipmaker's management and board oversight.

Nvidia stock ended down 3.9% at $149.30 on Wednesday, $2.3 trillion short of its October peak of $243.37.

Wall Street did recoup most of its initial losses overnight as money moved into other, more defensive, sectors. S&P 500 futures added 0.5% early on Thursday, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.4%.

Japan's Nikkei gained 1.6% and South Korea's main index rose 1.9%. Japan is down 8% for the month, while South Korea has shed 16% and Taiwan 15%. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.6%, but were still off 9% for November so far. Bond investors are wondering if the broad losses in stocks coupled with doubts on the durability of AI-driven business investment might temper the hawkishness of central banks. It was notable that Treasury yields hit multi-week lows on Wednesday even as US economic growth for the third ‌quarter was revised up sharply to 4.3%, while the Federal Reserve's favoured measure of core inflation hit an uncomfortably high 3.3%.

While futures still imply a 98% chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in December, speculation of a half-point increase has faded. Yields on 10-year paper were off at 4.848%, having touched an 11-week trough overnight. TARIFFS ADD TO INFLATION RISK Still, the outlook for inflation was not helped by White House proposals for new tariffs on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, though crucially the new duties will not stack on top of those imposed in July. "The ​latest US tariff announcement is not as alarming as it looks, and the increase in the effective tariff rate looks set to ‌be a touch lower than we've been assuming," said Stephen Brown, chief North America economist at Capital Economics.

"The additional tariff burden is likely to be small, but will still provide a marginal boost to prices and keep ​core goods inflation firm ‌into next year." In currency markets, the dollar's recent strength was tempered somewhat by the drop in Treasury yields, with the dollar ‌index easing a touch to 103.71. The safe-haven Swiss franc was a major gainer as the dollar slipped to 0.8311 francs, while the euro inched up to $1.0973 from its recent low of $1.0881. The dollar held steady on the yen at 159.14, with ‌the ​risk of intervention ​keeping 160.00 resistance intact. In commodity markets, oil prices held firm after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, raising concerns about unexpected Middle East supply disruptions.