Asset-light model-based expansion likely to benefit Lemon Tree Hotels

Q3FY26 should see seasonal strength exhibited by the hospitality sector. November 2025 marked a structural milestone for the Indian hotels industry with revenue per available room (RevPAR) scaling a new peak of ₹7,344-7,696 (up 16-18 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y).

A strong wedding season, healthy traction in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) segment and contribution from new openings will help hotels post strong Q3FY26 numbers with Y-o-Y RevPar growth of 12-15 per cent.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) may see average room rates (ARRs) increase 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,541 with an occupancy of 74 per cent.

The revenue growth should be 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y with an operating profit margin of 48.2 per cent, compressing 370 basis points. This is due to loss of input tax credit with reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on hotel rooms with ARRs of less than ₹7,500.

An ongoing renovation exercise is also likely to exert pressure on margins.

The hotel company will see a restructuring with separation of asset ownership from the brand and reorganisation, which will create two complementary platforms.