US ambassador remarks lift Sensex, Nifty, end five-day losing streak

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, buoyed by optimism over India-US trade talks sparked by comments from the US ambassador to India, prompting short-covering.

The Sensex fell 0.9 per cent from its previous close but surged 1,017 points—or 1.33 per cent —from the day's low to settle at 83,878, up 302 points (0.4 per cent). The Nifty ended at 25,790, gaining 107 points, or 0.4 per cent.

Both indices had tumbled 2.5 per cent last week—their sharpest weekly drop since September 26, 2025—leading to heavy short positions that unwound today after remarks by Washington's new envoy to New Delhi, Sergio Gor.

BSE-listed firms' total market capitalisation climbed Rs 1 trillion to Rs 469 trillion. The India VIX, or 'fear gauge', jumped 4 per cent to 11.4—its biggest single-day gain since December 1, 2025. Gor said India and the US are actively negotiating a trade deal, with a key call scheduled for Tuesday. He added that the friendship between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is genuine: "Real friends can disagree but will always resolve their differences." His comments followed Trump's tariff warning and greenlighting a bill which authorises up to 500 per cent duties on imports from countries—including India—engaging with Russia's energy sector.