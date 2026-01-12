Nifty Realty falls 1.22% as developers fear missing FY26 sales guidance

Shares of real estate companies such as DLF, Signature Global, Anant Raj and others declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, with the Nifty Realty index slipping 1.22 per cent to 863.35 points.

Among the index’s 10 constituents, seven ended the day’s trade in the red. Signature Global was the top laggard of the pack, falling 6.46 per cent to Rs 942.50 per share. Other losers included Prestige Group (down 4.03 per cent), Godrej Properties (down 3.07 per cent), DLF (down 1.07 per cent) and Oberoi Realty (down 1.59 per cent).

The drop comes after Delhi NCR-based Signature Global on Sunday said it will not be able to meet its FY26 pre-sales guidance. The developer reported a 27 per cent year-on-year decline in its sales bookings to Rs 2,020 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3 FY26), due to lower housing sales and market softness during the festive season. Its year-to-date (YTD) sales were recorded at Rs 6,680 crore for the first nine months of FY26.

“Admittedly, we will not be able to meet our pre-sales guidance of Rs 12,500 crore, which looked comfortable a few months back. However, we will attempt to maintain sales at the same levels as last year. Launches continue to remain on track,” Signature Global stated in its regulatory filing. Similarly, Mumbai-based Kalpataru reported a 14 per cent year-on-year decline in its pre-sales for Q3 FY26 to Rs 870 crore, compared to Rs 1,008 crore recorded a year earlier. Commenting on the trend, Mohit Mittal, chief executive officer, realty services company MORES, said that the current softness in select real estate markets is better seen as a phase of recalibration rather than a demand slowdown. “After several years of rapid price appreciation and strong investor-led activity, buyers have become more value-conscious and are prioritising affordability, location quality, and the credibility of the developer,” he said.

He added that this has led to a natural moderation in sales momentum across certain segments and geographies. “In such a cycle, some short-term volatility in bookings and stock performance is inevitable,” Mittal said. Housing sales in seven major cities in 2025 declined 14 per cent from the previous year as hardening property prices, layoffs in the information technology (IT) sector, geopolitical tensions and other uncertainties slowed the residential property market’s growth momentum, according to real estate consultancy Anarock. About 3,95,625 housing units worth more than Rs 6 trillion were sold in 2025, compared to 4,59,645 units valued at more than Rs 5.68 trillion in 2024.