Manappuram Finance shares up 3.2% after denying delay in Bain Capital deal

Manappuram Finance shares rose over 3% after the company denied reports of RBI objections delaying Bain Capital's plan to acquire a controlling stake

Manappuram Finance
In an exchange filing, Manappuram Finance said: “The media report is denied, factually incorrect and speculative in nature.” (Photo: X@ManappuramMAFIL)
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Shares of Manappuram Finance gained on Monday, closing 3.17 per cent higher at Rs 294.25 on the BSE, after the gold financier denied reports stating that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised objections to Bain Capital’s plans to acquire a controlling stake in the company.
 
In an exchange filing, Manappuram Finance said: “The media report is denied, factually incorrect and speculative in nature.”
 
“We have provided regular updates in respect of the proposed investment by BC Asia Investments XIV and BC Asia Investments XXV in Manappuram Finance and acquisition of joint control (along with the existing promoters of the company) in the company and its subsidiaries, including Asirvad Micro Finance and Manappuram Home Finance, including the receipt of approval from the RBI for change in management in the company,” the company said.
 
The company further said that, in respect of the change of control, an application has been filed with the RBI in relation to the proposed transaction. “Necessary filings have been made with the RBI and final approval of the RBI for the proposed transaction is pending. We will keep the stock exchanges duly updated in this regard. There is no other pending information to be intimated,” the company said.
 
On Friday, the shares of the company had plunged nearly 8 per cent after reports said that the RBI had raised objections to Bain Capital’s plans to acquire a controlling stake in Manappuram Finance.
 
Bain Capital has received approval for the deal, which was announced last March, from India’s market regulator and the Competition Commission, but the RBI is the final authority for the clearance of any large stake purchases in banks and non-bank lenders.
 
Under the proposed deal, Bain will acquire 18 per cent of Manappuram Finance for around $490 million, after which it would launch an open offer for an additional 26 per cent. That would make Bain Capital one of two controlling shareholders with the right to influence management decisions.
 
The investments would be made through two of its funds, BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV.
 
Bain Capital also owns 93 per cent of non-bank lender Tyger Capital, formerly Adani Capital.

Topics :Stock MarketManappuram Finance Share priceMarket newsGold financing companies

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

