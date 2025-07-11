Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO closes today; subscription rises 26x, GMP at 24%

Asston Pharmaceuticals Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare products exporter The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare products exporter Asston Pharmaceuticals has received a solid response from investors, as the issue has been subscribed over 26 times on the third and final day of bidding.

The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, July 9, has received bids for 38.04 million shares, against 1.6 million shares on offer, leading to a subscription of 26.68 times, according to BSE data at 10:55 AM.

The demand was driven by retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion by 33.10 times and 33.7 times, respectively. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 7.98 times.

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹153, commanding a premium of ₹30 or 24.39 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹115 to ₹123, on Friday, in the grey market. Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO details The company plans to raise ₹27.56 crore through a fresh issue of 2.24 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription today, July 11, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 14, 2025. Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 1,000 shares each, with an investment amount of ₹2,46,000 at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,69,000 for three lots of 3,000 equity shares. Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Sobhagya Capital Options is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for acquiring machinery in the manufacturing unit, meet working capital requirements and repay debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.