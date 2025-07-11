Zee Ent slips 7% as 40% shareholders vote against promoter warrants

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹163.9 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹89.29 per share.

Why were Zee Entertainment shares falling in trade?

The selling on the counter came after the company failed to secure the required shareholder votes to raise funds by issuing warrants. This move, according to reports, blocks plans by the founding Goenka family to increase their stake in the broadcaster.

Only 59.5 per cent of shareholders agreed to raise funds through issuing warrants, falling short of the 75 per cent majority required for approval.

"While the efforts being taken have augured well for the company, in order to further safeguard it from a future growth perspective, it is important to keep a sufficient war chest," Zee said in a statement, citing a rapidly shifting market and fierce industry competition.