RPP Infra Projects shares hit upper circuit on ₹365.85 crore order win

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Shares of RPP Infra Projects rallied on Friday to hit a 5 per cent upper circuit after it won an order worth ₹365.85 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. 
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 4.99 per cent during the day to ₹144.4 per share, compared to a 0.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The counter hit the upper circuit for the second consecutive session, rising nearly 10 per cent in two sessions. 
 
Shares of the company are up for the second straight day and currently trade at 14 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 26 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RPP Infra Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹716.19 crore.

RPP Infra Projects bags new orders

The company secured a new order worth ₹365.85 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the company informed exchanges on Thursday. The letter of acceptance (LoA) for the project was received on July 10.
 
The work will be executed by a joint venture named RPP-BCC IV, in which RPP Infra is the lead member, holding a 51 per cent stake. 
The contract involves retrofitting work to provide water supply through Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in 202 main habitations and 355 other habitations across Ajmer Rural, Arain, and Silora blocks in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. The project, sourced from the Bisalpur Dam System, also includes operation and maintenance services for a period of 10 years.
 
The company also noted that it has been awarded several contracts during the year and now holds an order book of ₹3,370.32 crore as of July 11, 2025.

RPP Infra Projects Q4 results 

The company reported a 14.25 per cent decline in net profit to ₹11.67 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹13.61 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter fell 16.05 per cent to ₹345.88 crore, down from ₹412.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter. 

About RPP Infra Projects 

RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development, such as highways, roads and bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. IT has diversified its civil works expertise into SEZ development, water management projects irrigation and power projects

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

