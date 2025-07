Tata Elxsi

Shares of Tata Elxsi tumbled nearly 8 per cent to a low of ₹5,679 in Friday's opening trade following the dis-appointing Q1 results by the mid-cap Tata group IT company. As of 10:15 AM, the stock had partly recouped losses and quoted 3.2 per cent lower at ₹5,935 levels. Tata Elxsi on Thursday after market hours reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26) at ₹144.37 crore when compared with ₹184.08 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit dipped by 16.3 per cent.Revenue from operations was down 3.7 per cent on YoY basis and 1.8 per cent lower on QoQ basis. Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Elxsi, highlighted challenges across key markets, with macroeconomic uncertainties as some of the key reasons for the subdued earnings.Despite today's fall, so far in FY26 Tata Elxsi stock has outperformed the benchmark indices, with a solid gain of 14.5 per cent as against a 7.5 per cent rise in the NSE Nifty 50 and a 2.6 gain on the Nifty IT in the same period.Here's a likely near-term outlook Tata Elxsi stock as per the technical charts.Current Price: ₹5,935Likely Target: ₹5,285Downside Risk: 11%Support: ₹5,811; ₹5,721Resistance: ₹6,020; ₹6,200; ₹6,260Amid today's fall, Tata Elxsi stock is seen testing its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) for the first time in two months. That apart, the stock has been trading with a negative bias since mid-June after it slipped below the super trend line support.As such, the near-term outlook for Tata Elxsi is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹6,260 levels. With interim resistance likely around ₹6,020 and ₹6,200 levels.Near support for the stock exists around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹5,811 and ₹5,721. In case these support levels are breached, Tata Elxsi stock can potentially extend the fall towards ₹5,285 levels - implying a downside risk of 11 per cent from present levels.