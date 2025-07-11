Tata ElxsiCurrent Price: ₹5,935 Likely Target: ₹5,285 Downside Risk: 11% Support: ₹5,811; ₹5,721 Resistance: ₹6,020; ₹6,200; ₹6,260 Amid today's fall, Tata Elxsi stock is seen testing its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) for the first time in two months. That apart, the stock has been trading with a negative bias since mid-June after it slipped below the super trend line support. ALSO READ: Stock Alert: TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Anand Rathi, Glenmark Pharma As such, the near-term outlook for Tata Elxsi is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹6,260 levels. With interim resistance likely around ₹6,020 and ₹6,200 levels. Near support for the stock exists around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹5,811 and ₹5,721. In case these support levels are breached, Tata Elxsi stock can potentially extend the fall towards ₹5,285 levels - implying a downside risk of 11 per cent from present levels.
