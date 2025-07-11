Tata Elxsi stock cracks 8% post Q1 results, chart hints at another 11% fall

Tata Elxsi stock was seen testing its 100-DMA support after a gap of two months; chart hints that the stock could slide all the way to ₹5,285 levels, in case near support levels are taken out.

premium Tata Elxsi stock cracked 8% to test its 100-DMA on Friday post Q1 results.