AstraZeneca Pharma shares up on CDSCO nod for cancer drug Lynparza

This approval establishes the use of Olaparib in combination with Durvalumab as a maintenance treatment for adult patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, said AstraZeneca Pharma

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
AstraZeneca share price: Shares of pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca Pharma inched up to 1.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 6,583.65 per share on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
 
The rise in AstraZeneca Pharma share price came after the company announced that it has secured permission to import for sale and distribution in Form CT-20 from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India for the additional indication of Olaparib film-coated Tablets 100 mg & 150 mg (Lynparza).  
 
In an exchange filing, AstraZeneca Pharma, said, “This is to inform that AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission to import for sale and distribution in Form CT-20 from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India for the additional indication of Olaparib film-coated Tablets 100 mg & 150 mg (Lynparza).” 
 
This approval establishes the use of Olaparib in combination with Durvalumab as a maintenance treatment for adult patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. It is indicated for those whose disease has not progressed following first-line treatment with Durvalumab combined with platinum-based chemotherapy, the company said.
 
“The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Olaparib film-coated Tablets 100 mg & 150 mg (Lynparza) in India for the above specified additional indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any,” AstraZeneca Pharma said. 
 
AstraZeneca Pharma is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, formed in 1999 through the merger of Sweden's Astra AB and Britain's Zeneca Group. 
 
The company is dedicated to developing and selling innovative medicines across various therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal issues, infections, neuroscience, respiratory conditions, and inflammation.

With a major presence in India for 45 years, AstraZeneca employs over 3,800 people in the country. 
 
AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (AZPIL) oversees manufacturing, sales, and marketing operations, while the company also gained global recognition for its role in developing the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
 
Leveraging data science and artificial intelligence, AstraZeneca claims to enhance the success rates and efficiency of its research and development processes.
 
The market capitalisation of AstraZeneca Pharma is Rs 16,369.38 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE500 category.
 
At 2:10 PM, shares of AstraZeneca Pharma were trading 0.81 per cent higher at Rs 6,507.45 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 79,925.07 levels.
First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

