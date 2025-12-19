Home / Markets / News / Ather Energy gains 5% as board approves entry into insurance business

The buying on the counter came after the board approved the incorporation of its subsidiary that will operate as an insurance corporate agent

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Ather Energy shares rose 4.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹692.8 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the board approved the incorporation of its subsidiary that will operate as an insurance corporate agent.
 
At 1:53 PM, Ather Energy’s share price was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹687.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.56 per cent at 84,957.09. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹26,219.85 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹790, and its 52-week low was at ₹287.3.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
“We hereby intimate that the board of directors of Ather Energy Limited (the Company), at their meeting held today, December 19, 2025, accorded their approval for the incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), for offering and facilitating insurance policies in the capacity of Corporate Agent,” the filing read. 
 
The objective of incorporation is to enter into the insurance business. This will enable Ather Energy to diversify its revenue stream by leveraging its existing customer base to create recurring revenue opportunities.

The expected benefits resulting from incorporation, according to filing, would lead to:

  • Diversification of the company's revenue stream
  • Increased insurance attach rates
  • Improved customer experience for the company’s customers and retail partners - seamless cross-selling and servicing
The estimated amount to be initially invested is up to ₹8 crore. That apart, in November, Ather Energy had announced expansion of its product offering in Sri Lanka, which has become a growing international market for it.  ALSO READ | Tyre stocks zoom: JK Tyre up 7%, hits new high on huge volume; Ceat adds 5% 
The company, which entered the island nation in December 2024, said it launched its family scooter Rizta in Sri Lanka at the Colombo Motor Show 2025 in partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, its authorised distributor in the country.
 
It marked the next step in Ather's international growth strategy, focused on expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its ecosystem in key international markets, Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing.
 
Ather had made its first international foray with Nepal, in November 2023, where it expanded to nine experience centres and seven service centres across the country.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

