Ather Energy shares rose 4.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹692.8 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the board approved the incorporation of its subsidiary that will operate as an insurance corporate agent.

At 1:53 PM, Ather Energy’s share price was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹687.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.56 per cent at 84,957.09.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹26,219.85 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹790, and its 52-week low was at ₹287.3.

“We hereby intimate that the board of directors of Ather Energy Limited (the Company), at their meeting held today, December 19, 2025, accorded their approval for the incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), for offering and facilitating insurance policies in the capacity of Corporate Agent,” the filing read. The objective of incorporation is to enter into the insurance business. This will enable Ather Energy to diversify its revenue stream by leveraging its existing customer base to create recurring revenue opportunities. The expected benefits resulting from incorporation, according to filing, would lead to: Diversification of the company's revenue stream

Increased insurance attach rates

Improved customer experience for the company’s customers and retail partners - seamless cross-selling and servicing ALSO READ | Tyre stocks zoom: JK Tyre up 7%, hits new high on huge volume; Ceat adds 5% The estimated amount to be initially invested is up to ₹8 crore. That apart, in November, Ather Energy had announced expansion of its product offering in Sri Lanka, which has become a growing international market for it.