Atlanta Electricals sets IPO price band at ₹718-754; check key details here

Atlanta Electricals aims to raise ₹687.34 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 5.3 million equity shares and an OFS of 3.8 million equity shares

Atlanta Electricals manufactures power, auto and inverter duty transformers in India
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Atlanta Electricals IPO: Atlanta Electricals, a manufacturer of power, auto and inverter duty transformers, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹718 to ₹754 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹687.34 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 5.3 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.8 million equity shares.
 
Those selling stake under the OFS route include Atlanta UHV Transformers LLP, Nimish Harendra Shah, Hemang Harendra Shah, Dhaval Harshadbhai Mehta, Gitaben Harshadbhai Mehta and Jignesh Suryakant Patel.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved at least 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 

Atlanta Electricals IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers. 

Atlanta Electricals IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Monday, September 22, 2025, and close on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Friday, September 19, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Atlanta Electricals lot size

The lot size for an application is 19 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,326 to bid for one lot or 19 shares at the upper end price. 

Atlanta Electricals objective

From the net fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to utilise ₹79.12 crore for repayment or prepayment of debt and ₹210 crore for funding working capital requirements of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Atlanta Electricals

Atlanta Electricals manufactures power, auto and inverter duty transformers in India. It supplies a wide range of transformers starting from 5 MVA/11 kV up to 200 MVA/220 kV. As of March 31, 2025, the company has a customer base in 19 states and three union territories across India, with a supply of 4,400 transformers, aggregating to 94,000 MVA to various state and national electricity grids, private sector players and prominent renewable energy generation projects and construction companies.
 
It has five manufacturing facilities and operates four fully operational manufacturing facilities, two located at Anand, Gujarat, one at Bengaluru, Karnataka and the Vadod Unit, which has commenced commercial production in July 2025, is located in Vadod, Gujarat.
 
In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), Atlanta Electricals reported revenue from operations of ₹1,244.1 crore, up 43 per cent from ₹867.55 crore in the previous fiscal. The company posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹118.64 crore, up 86.8 per cent compared to ₹63.5 crore in the FY24.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

