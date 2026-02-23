AU Small Finance Bank shares fall 7% after Haryana govt de-empanelment

AU Small Finance Bank shares slipped 7.4 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day low at ₹952.15 per share on BSE. At 9:24 AM, AU Small Finance Bank's share price was trading 5.87 per cent lower at ₹968.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 83,316.78.

The selling pressure on the counter followed reports that the Haryana government’s finance department, in an official circular issued on Sunday, said all government bank accounts held with AU Small Finance Bank in the state would be de-empanelled with immediate effect.

The development comes in the backdrop of IDFC First Bank’s disclosure of a ₹590-crore fraud involving its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.

ALSO READ: IDFC First Bank shares crack 10% on ₹590-cr fraud at Chandigarh branch According to the state government's notification, no state funds are allowed to be deposited, invested, or transacted through the two private lenders. All departments shall transfer balances and close accounts from both banks, as per the circular. The state government addressed the circular to all state-run departments as well as public, private, and small finance banks operating in Haryana. In a clarification to exchanges, AU Small Finance Bank admitted that it has received de-empanelment instructions from the government of Haryana. However, AU has found no indication of financial impact following a preliminary internal review.