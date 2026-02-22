Associate Sponsors

SIP inflows into ETFs, FoFs jump 4-fold as gold, silver fever spreads

SIP inflows into ETFs and FoFs have surged nearly fourfold in a year, driven by soaring investor appetite for gold and silver mutual fund schemes

Gold and silver ETFs and FoFs form a significant part of the ETF and FoF universe.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 10:57 PM IST
Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs) have surged multi-fold over the past year, driven by heightened investor interest in gold and silver. 
In January, investors poured ₹1,441 crore into ETFs and FoFs through SIPs — nearly four times the ₹371 crore recorded in January 2025, according to industry data accessed by Business Standard. 
Gold and silver ETFs and FoFs form a significant part of the ETF and FoF universe. While a category-wise break-up of SIP inflows is unavailable, the sharp jump in flows is likely driven by rising allocations to gold and silver mutual fund offerings. 
Precious metal schemes have emerged as the fastest-growing mutual fund categories in recent months. In January, net inflows into gold ETFs surpassed those into active equity mutual funds for the first time. Gold ETFs attracted ₹24,040 crore in net inflows, while silver ETFs drew nearly ₹9,500 crore. In comparison, active equity schemes saw inflows of ₹24,028 crore. 
The surge in investor participation was also reflected in folio additions. Precious metal ETFs together added 2.8 million investment accounts (folios) in January 2025, accounting for 55 per cent of the industry’s net folio additions during the month. The increase was over five times the average monthly additions seen in 2025. By contrast, equity schemes added just 1.1 million folios. 
 

Topics :Systematic investment plansExchange-traded fundsETFsSIP inflowsMarket Lens

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

