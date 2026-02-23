Shree Ram Twistex IPO invites bids: GMP up 5%; should you park your money?
New Delhi
Shree Ram Twistex IPO:
The initial public offering (IPO) of the cotton yarn manufacturer Shree Ram Twistex
opens for public subscription today, Monday, February 23, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹110.24 crore from the markets.
Ahead of the public launch, grey market trends indicate subdued sentiment for the public offering of Shree Ram Twistex. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹109 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 per share, or 4.81 per cent over the price end of the price band of ₹95 - ₹104.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO structure
The cotton yarn manufacturer’s maiden share sale includes an entirely fresh issue of 10.6 million equity shares estimated to be worth ₹110.24 crore. Shree Ram Twistex IPO does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component.
The public issue will be offered at a price band of ₹95 - ₹104 per share with a lot size of 144 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 144 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,976 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots, or 1,872 shares, of Shree Ram Twistex IPO with an investment amount of ₹1,94,688.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment date, listing date
The three-day subscription window to bid for the Shree Ram Twistex IPO is likely to conclude on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Following that, the basis of allotment of the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue, while Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO objective
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP) submitted by the company, Shree Ram Twistex proposes to utilise ₹7.85 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a 6.1 MW Solar Power Plant for captive use, and ₹39 crore for a 4.2 MW Wind Power Plant. Additionally, ₹14.9 crore will be used for repayment of debt, and ₹44 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Review: Should you apply?
Brokerage firm Swastika Investmart has assigned an ‘Avoid’ rating to the public offering, citing that the IPO valuation at around 29x-30x P/E already factors in most of the future growth. Though Shree Ram Twistex is showing improving margins and strong earnings momentum, supported by its shift to captive green energy, compared to cheaper listed peers, near-term upside looks limited, the brokerage said.
“Overall, it is suitable only for high-risk, long-term investors. Avoid for investors seeking listing gains or safe, value-based entries. The IPO appears fully priced to overvalued, leaving little ‘margin of safety’ for retail investors,” said the brokerage in its report.
Meanwhile, analysts at mastertrust have recommended the investors to subscribe to the issue for the long-term perspective.
"With its presence in the B2B segment, established customer relationships, and strategically located manufacturing facility, the company is positioned to benefit from rising demand for cotton-based products, growth in domestic consumption, and expanding export opportunities in the Indian textile sector. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity," wrote the analysts in a report.
