Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 3% as firm secures major PSU bank deal

Aurionpro Solutions shares rose 3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,183.15 per share. At 1:14 PM, Aurionpro Solutions’ share price was trading 2.06 per cent higher at ₹1170.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 80,469.38.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6,463.85 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹1,909.80, while 52-week low was at ₹1,113.

Why were Aurionpro Solutions shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a significant, multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement to implement its cash management platform for a leading Indian public sector bank.

The deal covers software licensing, full implementation, and an extended annual maintenance contract (AMC), further strengthening Aurionpro's footprint in India's transaction banking space. The platform—part of the company's AI-native transaction banking suite—will modernize the bank's corporate cash management, spanning liquidity management, payments, collections, reconciliation, and real-time reporting. It also integrates escrow management via Fintra, reflecting synergies from that strategic acquisition. "We are proud to partner with one of India's premier public sector banks in their effort to modernize cash management operations," said Ashish Rai, Group CEO, Aurionpro Solutions, adding that the win underscores rising demand for AI-native corporate banking solutions and Aurionpro's ability to deliver large-scale implementations.