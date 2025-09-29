Home / Markets / News / Crude oil prices to not stay low for long; Kotak maintains $70/bbl target

Crude oil prices to not stay low for long; Kotak maintains $70/bbl target

Despite Western countries imposing sanctions and gradually widening measures, Russia's oil exports have not been significantly impacted so far, Kotak said

Kotak Securities on crude oil prices
Kotak Securities on crude oil prices | Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Analysts at Kotak Securities do not expect crude oil prices to stay lower for long and maintain a target of $70 per barrel amid the increasingly tougher stance by the United States (US) and European Union (EU) on Russian oil exports. 
 
The brokerage noted that geopolitical concerns have risen as the US takes an aggressive stance on Russia’s energy exports. Further, the firm said Opec+ has capitalised on firmer oil prices by fast-tracking the reversal of earlier voluntary cuts. Even after Opec+ raising output by around 2 million barrels per day over the past year, this has not resulted in high inventory levels in the US or Europe.
   
Despite the overall muted global demand, observed inventories in key regions that report have not increased, and oil prices have remained resilient. 
 
On Monday, crude oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent amid reports that Opec+ considered a larger November supply hike. Brent crude price was down 0.51 per cent at 69.77 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.70 per cent at 65.26 per barrel, as of 11:55 AM IST.  
 
Kotak Securities added that, counterintuitively, China's crude imports remain high despite weakening demand, suggesting stockpiling amid fears of supply disruptions. With tougher measures likely from the US and EU, the firm expects potential disruptions in Russian oil exports, which could keep prices elevated. Kotak Securities maintains an oil price assumption of $70 per barrel.
 
Despite Western countries imposing sanctions and gradually widening measures, Russia's oil exports have not been significantly impacted so far, Kotak said. The reduced imports by EU countries have been offset by higher imports by India, China, Turkey and a few others, it said. "While there has been limited success so far, we believe the risk of disruption is rising."
 
In Kotak's view, all Russian exports cannot be stopped, but even a reduction of 2-3 mb/d can lead to elevated oil prices. "Despite elevated Opec+ production and weak global demand, we do not expect the oil price to decline sharply and remain low for longer."
 
With oil prices easing to $65-70 per barrel (WTI at $62-67 per barrel), incremental shale oil production is expected to slow, Kotak said. For US shale producers, breakeven prices stand at around US$65 per barrel, it said.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,700; Oil & Gas shares gain; Cons Durables top drag

Why did Azad Engineering share price rise over 4% in trade today?

Reliance Power shares rise 3% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

ECB mulls reprieve for Deutsche, BNP amid India bond clearing row

What triggered a 14% rally in Vascon Engineers' share today? Find out here

Topics :MarketsCrude Oil PriceBrent crude oilCommodity ExchangeUS Russiacommodity trading

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story