TVS Electronics zooms 44% in 1 week; what's driving the smallcap stock?

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
TVS Electronics share price today: Shares of TVS Electronics hit a new high of ₹678, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. 
 
In the past one week, the stock price of this smallcap company has surged 44 per cent, as compared to a 1.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past one month, the company engaged in computers hardware & equipment business has zoomed 70 per cent, as against 1 per cent gain in the benchmark index.
 

What drove this smallcap stock to a new high?

 
On clarification on significant increase in price, TVS Electronics on Friday, September 26, 2025 said that the company has informed all the events and information that have a bearing on the operation / performance of the company including all price sensitive information, as and when required from time to time and there is no pending information to be intimated under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
 
Meanwhile, TVS Electronics (TVS-E) has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the IT peripherals, point-of-sale solutions, field support services and infra managed services for IT.
 
TVS-E offers a diversified portfolio of products and solutions with more than 20 products across categories and also customer support services. The company caters to vast customer segments including, Retail, BFSI, Shipping & Logistics, Government.
 
TVS-E has developed an in-house AI and ML platform that significantly enhances service delivery. It connects customers, brands, supply chain, and repair service providers, creating a seamless ecosystem. The Company boasts a robust service network that covers 90 per cent of districts in India, ensuring comprehensive reach and accessibility.
 
India is steadily positioning itself as a global powerhouse in technological innovation and manufacturing. One of the key segments fuelling this momentum is the production of barcode scanners and printers. Backed by rapid technological advancements, cost-effective manufacturing, and robust government support, India is fast becoming a central player in the global barcode solutions industry.
 
With the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and AI-driven automation, India’s barcode technology sector is poised for accelerated growth. TVS-E is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, delivering solutions that not only meet today’s demands but also anticipate tomorrow’s challenges, the company said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The retail and parking sectors are undergoing a digital transformation and software solutions play a crucial role in optimising operations. TVS-E provides total solutions by bundling hardware products with inbuilt solutions. To capitalise on the demand, TVS-E focus is on enhancing manufacturing capabilities through SKD, CKD at Tumakuru factory and strengthening the supply ecosystem that cater to the evolving needs of the company’s customers, TVS-E said in Q1FY26 earnings presentation.
 
With India’s accelerating focus on solar and renewable energy, TVS-E is well-positioned to broaden its service offerings and tap into new growth opportunities within the green energy sector.
 
With a shift towards B2B services, including CMS, EMS, and IMS, the company expects greater revenue contribution from the B2B services segment moving forward. Additionally, the company has completed an acquisition, expanding its capabilities to offer a comprehensive range of solutions, including hardware, applications, digital payment solutions, and cloud computing software to sectors like retail, banking, and government. 
 
The company has also invested in M/S Swiftomatics Services Private Limited (Royal Pos) by subscribing to 2,000 optionally convertible and redeemable preference shares. Royal Pos provides end-to-end SaaS-based applications to retail merchants and restaurants, aiming to digitalise and automate operations for small and medium-sized enterprises. The company has integrated its Point of Sale products to offer efficient billing solutions to its customers, Brickwork Ratings said in rationale.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

