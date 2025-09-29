TVS Electronics zooms 44% in 1 week; what's driving the smallcap stock?

TVS Electronics share price today: Shares of TVS Electronics hit a new high of ₹678, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In the past one week, the stock price of this smallcap company has surged 44 per cent, as compared to a 1.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past one month, the company engaged in computers hardware & equipment business has zoomed 70 per cent, as against 1 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

What drove this smallcap stock to a new high?

On clarification on significant increase in price, TVS Electronics on Friday, September 26, 2025 said that the company has informed all the events and information that have a bearing on the operation / performance of the company including all price sensitive information, as and when required from time to time and there is no pending information to be intimated under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Meanwhile, TVS Electronics (TVS-E) has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the IT peripherals, point-of-sale solutions, field support services and infra managed services for IT. TVS-E offers a diversified portfolio of products and solutions with more than 20 products across categories and also customer support services. The company caters to vast customer segments including, Retail, BFSI, Shipping & Logistics, Government. TVS-E has developed an in-house AI and ML platform that significantly enhances service delivery. It connects customers, brands, supply chain, and repair service providers, creating a seamless ecosystem. The Company boasts a robust service network that covers 90 per cent of districts in India, ensuring comprehensive reach and accessibility.

India is steadily positioning itself as a global powerhouse in technological innovation and manufacturing. One of the key segments fuelling this momentum is the production of barcode scanners and printers. Backed by rapid technological advancements, cost-effective manufacturing, and robust government support, India is fast becoming a central player in the global barcode solutions industry. With the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and AI-driven automation, India’s barcode technology sector is poised for accelerated growth. TVS-E is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, delivering solutions that not only meet today’s demands but also anticipate tomorrow’s challenges, the company said in its FY25 annual report.

The retail and parking sectors are undergoing a digital transformation and software solutions play a crucial role in optimising operations. TVS-E provides total solutions by bundling hardware products with inbuilt solutions. To capitalise on the demand, TVS-E focus is on enhancing manufacturing capabilities through SKD, CKD at Tumakuru factory and strengthening the supply ecosystem that cater to the evolving needs of the company’s customers, TVS-E said in Q1FY26 earnings presentation. With India’s accelerating focus on solar and renewable energy, TVS-E is well-positioned to broaden its service offerings and tap into new growth opportunities within the green energy sector.