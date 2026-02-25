Aurobindo Pharma shares rise 4% after incorporating Engenra Biologics arm

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent after the company incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary named Engenra Biologics.

The pharma company's stock rose as much as 3.8 per cent during the day to ₹1,209 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.5 per cent higher at ₹1,207 apiece, compared to a 0.68 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:25 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 2 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Aurobindo Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹70,056.29 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma incorporates wholly owned arm Aurobindo Pharma said it incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Engenra Biologics Pvt. Ltd. in India on February 24, 2026, according to an exchange filing. The newly formed entity will operate in the pharmaceuticals sector and has been set up to expand the company’s contract manufacturing and other pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. Engenra Biologics has been incorporated with an initial share capital of ₹10 lakh, divided into 1,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, fully subscribed in cash by Aurobindo Pharma, giving it 100 per cent ownership. As the company has just been incorporated, it has no turnover history. Aurobindo Pharma said no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the incorporation. Promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the transaction, apart from it being a wholly owned subsidiary and therefore a related party, it said in the statement.

Last week, as per reports, the USFDA inspected its Unit-7 facility from January 28 to February 10, 2026, and issued observations at the end of the inspection. The reports added that the regulator flagged that equipment and utensils were not cleaned at regular intervals and that appropriate controls were not exercised over computer systems and related processes. Aurobindo Pharma Q3 results Aurobindo reported a single-digit 8.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue at ₹8,646 crore due to softness in the US (43 per cent of the revenues), which grew 2 per cent to ₹3,739 crore. Europe formulations revenue increased by 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,703 crore, while growth markets revenue remained flat Y-o-Y at ₹865 crore.