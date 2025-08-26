Aurobindo, SBI Life, Eternal among top rollovers; 8 stocks to exit F&O

Aurobindo Pharma, SBI Life and Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) were among the top rollovers in the futures & options (F&O) segment to the September series as of today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025.The live market data on Spider Software showed the rollovers in Aurobindo Pharma contracts had reached nearly 77 per cent. Whereas, SBI Life and Eternal saw up to 73 per cent rollovers, with just one more trading session remaining on Thursday. Tomorrow, Wednesday August 27, is a trading holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.A total of 16 F&O stocks have witnessed rollovers in excess of 70 per cent thus far to the September series including the likes of Blue Star Company, Havells India, RVNL, Ashok Leyland, Hindalco, Naurki, Zydus Life and LTIMindtree.A total of eight F&O stocks will exit the derivatives segment at the end of the August series. These eight stocks are - Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), Adani Total Gas (ATGL), CESC, Granules India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Poonawala Fincorp and SJVN.Meanwhile, an Axis Securities report suggests that Nifty August rollovers have been lower on a month-on-month basis, at 39.4 per cent as of August 25, 2025. The lower rollovers indicates a decrease in carry-forward positions compared to the 45.1 per cent of the previous expiry, yet it remains notably above the three-month and six-month averages of 32.5 per cent and 33.8 per cent respectively, suggesting a selective but robust interest in the benchmark index.The rollover cost for August has increased to 0.53 per cent from 0.40 per cent in the previous cycle, a development that points to heightened demand for rolling over positions and a more bullish sentiment in the market, Axis Securities said in its report.Similarly, Bank Nifty's August rollover stood at 25 per cent, a considerable decline from the 36.3 per cent of the last expiry, and also substantially lower than the six-month average of 35.9 per cent, hinting at a more cautious or subdued outlook within the banking sector.Among individual stocks, lower rollovers was observed in RBL Bank, PF Electroplast, KFIN Technologies, RECL, and Bandhan Bank, which may suggest a reduction in speculative interest or a more tempered sentiment towards these particular counters, the Axis report stated.