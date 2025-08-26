eClerx Services hits new high, stock zooms 107% from April low

eClerx Services share price today

Shares of eClerx Services hit a new high of ₹4,370.70, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 81,107 at 11:49 AM.

The stock price of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)/ Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) company was trading higher for the third straight day, and has rallied 12 per cent during this period. The market price of eClerx Services has bounced back 107 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,116 touched on April 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: US tariffs, FII selling among reasons why Sensex, Nifty are falling today eClerx Services and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing critical business operations services to global Fortune 500 clients, including several of the world’s leading companies across financial services, cable and telecommunications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, software and high-tech. The group provides innovative business process management, change management, data-driven insights, advanced analytics powered by subject matter experts and smart automation. Company overview/ outlook The financial year 2024-25 (FY25) was a pivotal year for eClerx, marked by the successful implementation of its “One eClerx” initiative. This strategic shift, unifying the company’s approach across the organization, significantly enhanced its ability to cross sell and secure large, impactful deals, bolstering the company’s pipeline considerably.

In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), operating revenue was up 4.2 per cent sequentially and 17.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at $109.2 million. In INR terms, Q1 operating revenue was ₹934.6 crore, up 4 per cent sequentially and 19.5 per cent YoY. Margins came in stronger as well, despite the impact of the annual wage increase, which the company saw in Q1. EBITDA for Q1 was ₹234.6 crore at a margin of 24.8 per cent, down 6.3 per cent sequentially, but up 25.3 per cent YoY. The management said that they are happy to note that Analytics and Automation went up 6 per cent over the previous quarter, stronger than the firm growth rate and that emerging client growth has outpaced top 10 client growth. Growth has been broad-based across all its verticals, other than the Fashion and Luxury segment.

In the financial markets, opportunities remain in client lifecycle, compliance, onshore delivery, and technology services. Looking ahead to FY26, the management anticipates increased demand and larger deals for the company’s marketing and digital shelf offerings. eClerx AI-driven capabilities provide a competitive edge by optimizing marketing campaigns, streamlining product lifecycle management and compliance, and delivering real-time insights for better decision-making, the company said. The high technology sector is seeing a rise in marketing operations focus. The Financial Services industry is prioritizing digital transformation, with high demand for our Martech enablement expertise, especially Adobe and Salesforce. Retail, Manufacturing, and CPG sectors require data engineering, competitive intelligence, and real-time cross-channel insights. Additionally, there is widespread demand for support across Ad Tech platforms, including essential creative optimization, the company said.