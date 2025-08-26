VVIP Infratech rises 3% as board approves raising ₹100 crore via QIP

The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved raising of funds through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

“The board of directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 25-08-2025 has, interalia, considered and approved the proposal to raise funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹100 Crore (Rupees One Hundred Crore only) (inclusive of such premium to the face value as may be determined at the time of issuance), in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), preferential allotment or any other permissible mode, in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required, including approval of the members of the Company,” the filing read.

The board also approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital from ₹25,00,00,000 divided into 2,50,00,000 shares of face value of ₹10/- to ₹35,00,00,000 divided into 3,50,00,000 shares of face value of ₹10.

