VVIP Infratech rises 3% as board approves raising ₹100 crore via QIP

VVIP Infratech shares rose 2.5 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹182 per share on BSE, after the company's board approved raising of funds through qualified institutions placement

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
VVIP Infratech shares rose 2.5 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹182 per share on BSE. However, at 12:04 PM, VVIP Infratech's share price was trading 0.84 per cent higher at ₹179.05 per share. 
 
In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 81,103.94. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹447.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹308 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹102.

Why were VVIP Infratech shares rising? 

The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved raising of funds through qualified institutions placement (QIP). 
 
The board gave a nod to raise funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹100 crore in one or more tranches, by way of QIP. 
 
“The board of directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 25-08-2025 has, interalia, considered and approved the proposal to raise funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹100 Crore (Rupees One Hundred Crore only) (inclusive of such premium to the face value as may be determined at the time of issuance), in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), preferential allotment or any other permissible mode, in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required, including approval of the members of the Company,” the filing read.   ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea shares tank 9% as government rules out AGR support 
The board also approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital from ₹25,00,00,000 divided into 2,50,00,000 shares of face value of ₹10/- to ₹35,00,00,000 divided into 3,50,00,000 shares of face value of ₹10. 
 
VVIP Infratech Limited is an infrastructure company with over 24 years of experience in building STPs, water systems, electrical networks, and civil projects. Known for quality, innovation, and on-time delivery, we help shape smarter, stronger communities across North India.
 
The company focuses on quality work, on-time delivery, and competitive pricing. It is well-positioned to play key role in the development of India’s infrastructure sector, particularly in the area of STP and Electricity Network.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

