Auto, IT, FMCG: 3 sectors showing short-term strength, says Axis Sec

Sectors showing strength in short-term (above 20-DEMA)Apart from Auto, Nifty IT and FMCG sectoral indices are showing strength as per the sector-wise moving average distribution; with 70 per cent and 67 per cent of IT and FMCG stocks trading above their respective 20-DEMAs. On the flip side, realty sector seems to have taken a beating, with almost 90 per cent of the stocks now trading below the 20-DEMAs, shows the report.
Sectors showing strength in long-term (above 200-DEMA)As many as eight sectoral indices including Nifty Auto are displaying strength as per the long-term moving average. Among the Nifty Metal and Pharma sectors 73 per cent and 75 per cent of the constituents' are quoting above the respective 200-DEMAs. About 67 per cent of the Nifty Bank, Auto and PSU Banks; and around 60 per cent of Finance and FMCG stocks are holding above the 200-DEMAs. On the long-term scale, Nifty IT and Media are indicating weakness, with as many 80 per cent of the shares trading below the respective long-term exponential moving averages.
