Markolines Pavement shares rise on bagging LoA worth ₹100 cr; details here

Shares of the company rose for the ninth straight day and currently trade at five times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 10.3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Markolines Pavement Tech has a total market capitalisation of ₹390.03 crore.

Markolines Pavement Tech bags ₹100 crore order

The company received an LoA worth around ₹100 crore from Trans Metalite India, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The contract involves the operation and production of patch repair work in the state of Andhra Pradesh and will be executed over a period of five years.

Markolines confirmed that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings.

The company reported a 119.08 per cent jump in net profit to ₹3.79 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹1.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 44.40 per cent to ₹72.72 crore in the quarter under review from ₹50.36 crore a year earlier.