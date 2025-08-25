Home / Markets / News / Markolines Pavement shares rise on bagging LoA worth ₹100 cr; details here

Markolines Pavement shares rise on bagging LoA worth ₹100 cr; details here

Markolines Pavement shares rose 3 per cent after the company won a LoA worth around ₹100 crore from Trans Metalite India

Markolines Pavement share
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Shares of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose over 3 per cent on Monday after the company won a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth around ₹100 crore from Trans Metalite India Ltd.
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 3.48 per cent during the day to ₹179.9 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 2.2 per cent higher at ₹177.8 apiece, compared to a 0.42 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:20 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the ninth straight day and currently trade at five times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 10.3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Markolines Pavement Tech has a total market capitalisation of ₹390.03 crore.  

Markolines Pavement Tech bags ₹100 crore order 

The company received an LoA worth around ₹100 crore from Trans Metalite India, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The contract involves the operation and production of patch repair work in the state of Andhra Pradesh and will be executed over a period of five years. 
 
Markolines confirmed that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings.
 
The company reported a 119.08 per cent jump in net profit to ₹3.79 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹1.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 44.40 per cent to ₹72.72 crore in the quarter under review from ₹50.36 crore a year earlier.
 
Last month, the company announced the receipt of multiple new work orders cumulatively valued at ₹30.39 crore (inclusive of GST). These orders span diverse infrastructure segments and geographies, reinforcing the company's strong project execution track record and growing client trust. 

About Markolines Pavement 

Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Markolines is a group of companies with expertise in offering superior services primarily in Highway Maintenance. Its offerings also include expert consulting for the latest technology-driven solutions to improve asset performance and client experience.
 
In over a decade and a half, Markolines Pavement Technologies has transitioned from a single product company to a multi-product company and aspires to be a pioneer of transformation in Highway Maintenance. 
 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

