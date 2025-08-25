In a year, Star Cement shares have gained 24 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent.

Why were Star Cement shares rising?

The northward movement in stock came after the company’s subsidiary Star Cement North East, was declared as the ‘preferred bidder’ for the mining lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block, District Jaisalmer.

The selection was done through e-auctions conducted by the Government of Rajasthan. The aforesaid block is situated in Joga, Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, over an area of 960 hectares with an estimated limestone resource of 271.38 million tonnes.

“This is to inform you that the M/s Star Cement North East Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, has been

declared as the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for Mining Lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block, District Jaisalmer in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Rajasthan,” the filing read.