Star Cement up 3% as arm emerges top bidder for Rajasthan mining lease

Star Cement shares rose 3.1 per cent on Monday, after the company's subsidiary Star Cement North East, was declared as the 'preferred bidder' for the mining lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Star Cement shares rose 3.1 per cent on Monday, logging an intra-day high at ₹286 per share on BSE. At 12:24 PM, Star Cement’s share price was trading 2.47 per cent higher at ₹283.95 per share. 
 
In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 81,661.01. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,476.7 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹299.8 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹171.55.
 
In a year, Star Cement shares have gained 24 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why were Star Cement shares rising?

The northward movement in stock came after the company’s subsidiary Star Cement North East, was declared as the ‘preferred bidder’ for the mining lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block, District Jaisalmer. 
 
The selection was done through e-auctions conducted by the Government of Rajasthan. The aforesaid block is situated in Joga, Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, over an area of 960 hectares with an estimated limestone resource of 271.38 million tonnes.
 
“This is to inform you that the M/s Star Cement North East Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, has been
declared as the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for Mining Lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block, District Jaisalmer in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Rajasthan,” the filing read. 
 
Star Cement posted its Q1FY26 results on August 8, 2025. In the June quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹98 crore, as compared to ₹31 crore a year ago, up 508 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹912 crore, up 24 per cent, as compared to ₹751 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Markolines Pavement shares rise on bagging LoA worth ₹100 cr; details here 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹230 crore, as against ₹118 crore a year ago.
 
Star Cement is a cement manufacturer in India. It has a stronghold in North-Eastern India while rapidly expanding its presence in West Bengal and Bihar. Known for its commitment to quality and competitive pricing, Star Cement has emerged as a preferred brand among cement manufacturers and suppliers across the region.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

