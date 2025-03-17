Avanti Feeds shares gain for third straight day; stock up 25% in March

Shares of Avanti Feeds extended their gains for the third day on Monday and are on course to record the highest monthly gains in 59 months. The stock is currently trading at its highest level since February 2018, after reaching a record high of Rs 980 on November 13, 2017.

At 12:10 PM, Avanti Feeds was trading 3.01 per cent higher at Rs 868.9 as compared to a 0.51 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. The stock has risen by 26 per cent so far in March, the highest since April 2020.

Avanti Feeds shares have outperformed the market, thus far in the calendar year 2025 by surging 28 per cent, on strong earnings. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is down 4.7 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index has slipped 20 per cent during the same period.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty near 22,450; RIL, ITC, Nestle slip 1% Shares of the company also got a boost along with other Indian fisheries and aquaculture companies jump after the union budget proposed bringing a enabling framework for the sector. On the fiscal front, the government has allocated Rs 2,704 crore towards the fisheries sector in Budget 2025. This allocation has been higher by 3 per cent than the previous year’s number. The amount of Rs 2,465 crore, which is designated for the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), is a 4.8 per cent increase from the previous year.

On March 4, 2025, Thai Union Asia Investment Holding Limited sold 5.98 million equity shares, representing 4.39 per cent of total equity of Avanti Feeds, at a price of Rs 728 per share. IFL Facilities Services Limited bought the same quantity of the company at the same trade price via bulk deals on the NSE, exchange data shows.

Avanti Feeds is present in the field of aquaculture by engaging in manufacturing high-quality feed for shrimps operating the Vannamei hatchery and processing and exporting shrimps. The company started its commercial operations in 1993 and now stands as the leading manufacturer of Shrimp Feed.

In the first nine months (April to December 2024) of the financial year 2024-25 (9MFY25), Avanti Feeds had reported 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit before tax (PBT) to Rs 526 crore from Rs 386 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, mainly due to increase in revenue and decrease in raw material costs and better overhead absorption. The total income increased to Rs 4,343 crore from Rs 4,185 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins improved to 13.53 per cent from 10.49 per cent.