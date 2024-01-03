'Average IPO size declines to Rs 867 cr in 2023 from Rs 1,483 cr in 2002'

The average initial public offering (IPO) size in 2023 shrank to Rs 867 crore from Rs 1,483 crore in 2002 and Rs 1,884 in 2021, according to a report by Prime Database. The average IPO size declined as the year was dominated by smaller-sized issues.

"The average issue size is in line with the pre-pandemic figures. In between, some issuances from new-age companies came and skewed numbers. In the next year, we will have new-age companies coming back, and the average ticket size could go up,” said Ajay Saraf, executive director of ICICI Securities. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report said 57 companies raised Rs 49,434 crore in 2023 through IPOs, 17 per cent lower than the previous year's Rs 59,302 crore raised by 40 IPOs. However, if one excludes the mega LIC IPO, which came out in 2022, IPO mobilisation increased by 28 per cent from last year. The public equity fundraising (IPOs+ OFS+INVITs+QIPs) rose 59 per cent to Rs 1,44,283 core in 2023 from Rs 90,886 crore in 2022.



The largest IPO in 2023 was from Mankind Pharma (Rs 4,326 crore). It was followed by Tata Technologies (Rs 3,043 crore) and JSW Infrastructure (Rs 2,800 crore). The smallest IPO was from Udayshivakumar Infra, raising Rs 66 crore, followed by Plaza Wires, Rs 71 crore.



Forty of the 57 IPOs came in four months of the year. September had the highest number of IPOs, with 14 issues hitting the market, followed by 11 issues in December, eight in November and seven in August.

Forty-one out of the 57 IPOs were subscribed more than ten times, 16 were subscribed more than 50 times, and nine IPOs were subscribed to more than three times. The rest of the issues were subscribed to anywhere between 1 and 3 times. The number of applications from retail investors increased to 13.21 lakh in comparison to 5.6 lakh in the previous year. The highest number of retail applications was received by Tata Technologies (52.1 lakh), followed by DOMS Industries (41.3 lakh) and INOX India (37.3 lakh).

Pranav Haldea said the IPO response was further buoyed by strong performance post-listing.

"Of the 57 IPOs, 40 gave a return of over 10 per cent. 53 of the 57 IPOs are trading above issue price," said Haldea.

Twenty-one out of the 57 IPOs that hit the market had a prior private equity or venture capital (PE/VC) investor who sold shares in the IPO. Offers for sale by such PE/VC investors at Rs 10,968 crore accounted for 22 per cent of the total IPO amount. Offers for sale by private promoters at Rs 15,196 crore accounted for another 31 per cent of the IPO amount.

The amount of fresh capital raised in the IPOs in 2023 was the highest in seven years at Rs 20,662 crore.

The year also saw 87 companies filing their offer document, while 40 companies decided to let their approvals lapse.

Regarding the outlook for next year, the report said 27 companies are proposing to raise Rs 28,500 crore and are holding Sebi approval, and another 36 companies looking to raise Rs 40,500 crore are awaiting the regulator's nod.