Axis Bank up 4% on Q3 show; analysts bullish on asset quality, loan growth

Axis Bank’s shares surged up to 3.88 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,309 on Tuesday, inching closer to its 52-week high of ₹1,326, after the lender reported robust Q3FY26 results.

At 9:30 AM, the stock was trading 3.78 per cent higher, emerging as the top gainer on the BSE Sensex , which was down 0.4 per cent at 81,210.60.

The quarter showcased improving operational metrics, better-than-expected loan growth, and stable asset quality, bolstering investor confidence.

Analysts now project stronger earnings delivery over the next two to three years, leading several brokerages to upgrade their ratings and revise target prices upward.

Loan growth, asset quality drive confidence Axis Bank posted broad-based loan growth of 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y (3.8 per cent Q-o-Q), driven by corporate, SME, and business banking segments, with retail growth remaining modest. Net interest income (NII) grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,290 crore, supported by steady net interest margins (NIMs), which slipped marginally by 9 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q to 3.64 per cent. Operating expenses fell 3 per cent Q-o-Q, driving better core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP). “After a few challenging quarters, Axis Bank appears to be managing its underlying performance well, with credit costs and asset quality showing signs of stability,” said Elara Capital. The brokerage expects the bank to deliver a 20 per cent plus EPS CAGR between FY26 and FY28 and upgraded its rating from Accumulate to Buy, raising the target price to ₹1,555 from ₹1,365.

ALSO READ | Q3 Results Today Motilal Oswal highlighted that fresh slippages were contained at ₹6,000 crore, only marginally higher than the previous quarter, while net slippages stood at ₹3,100 crore. GNPA/NNPA ratios fell to 1.4 per cent/0.42 per cent, underscoring improving portfolio quality. However, they retained a ‘Neutral’ rating, assigning a target of ₹1,400, citing the need for sustained improvement in margins and earnings quality. Earnings beat, margins under pressure While NII and loan growth showed strength, sequential margin compression was noted amid slower cost-of-deposit movement. Emkay Research observed that lower staff costs and provisions led to an 8 per cent beat on net profit, which came in at ₹6,500 crore, with return on assets (RoA) at 1.5 per cent.

“Growth is accelerating but largely driven by corporate and SME segments. Retail expansion still lags, and margins may remain under pressure in the near term,” said Emkay. The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’; rating, revising the target price upward to ₹1,475 from ₹1,400. ALSO READ | Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹6,490 cr, NII at ₹14,287 cr HDFC Securities stressed that while the bank’s performance was consistent, sustained improvement in deposit quality and asset quality metrics is critical to ensure long-term earnings reflation. They maintained an ‘Add’ rating with a revised target of ₹1,350 (earlier ₹1,265).

Mixed broker outlooks reflect cautious optimism Citi reportedly upgraded Axis Bank to ‘Buy’ from Neutral, raising its target to ₹1,463, citing confidence in asset quality and sustained RoA. Bernstein maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target of ₹1,480, noting strong loan growth outside retail and stable credit costs but highlighting limited operating leverage in the near term. That said, Axis Bank’s Q3 results have sparked renewed optimism among market participants, with growth momentum in loans, controlled operating costs, and improving asset quality driving positive sentiment. While margins are under some pressure due to yield compression and cost-of-funding dynamics, analysts expect gradual recovery by FY27, supporting higher valuations.