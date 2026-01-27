Stocks to Watch today: Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, JSW Steel, PVR Inox

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, January 27, 2026: Indian benchmark equity indices will begin the week higher after a long weekend, amid positive global cues, with third-quarter earnings taking the centre stage.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 96 points at 25,160 as of 7:40 AM.

Most Asian stock markets traded higher, though US President Donald Trump's latest tariff revision on South Korea weighed on sentiment. South Korea’s Kospi Index recouped losses even after Trump's threat to raise tariffs on the country.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index was up 0.5 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index ended higher by 0.43 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender reported a 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,924 crore for the October-December quarter. Sequentially, the bank's consolidated net profit was up 10 per cent. DCB Bank: The private sector lender reported a 22 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹185 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its net interest income grew to ₹625 crore from ₹543 crore in the year-ago period. Karur Vysya Bank: The bank reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to ₹690 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its core net interest income increased 14.62 per cent to ₹1,239 crore against ₹1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Godrej Consumer Products: The Fast-moving consumer goods company reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹497.91 crore in Q3FY26. Revenue from sales of the Godrej group's FMCG arm was up 8.81 per cent at ₹4,079.47 crore. BPCL: The state-owned refiner reported an 88.9 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,188.40 crore in the December quarter. The company’s revenue from operations was up 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.36 trillion from ₹1.27 trillion. IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a 90 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹128 crore in the December quarter. On a sequential basis, the bank swung to profit from a loss of ₹437 crore.

JSW Steel: The steel maker reported a 198 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,139 crore in the third quarter. On a sequential basis, profit increased 31.8 per cent from ₹1,623 crore. Other stocks in focus Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company announced on Monday that its board has approved the acquisition of a 55 per cent stake in Associated Power Structures, a power transmission and distribution company, for ₹1,225 crore. Pine Labs: The payments technology firm has partnered with Wio Bank to build an acquiring infrastructure for the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based financial institution. As part of the partnership, Wio Bank will deploy Credit+, Pine Labs' API (application programming interface) acquiring platform.