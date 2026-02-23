Share price of Axis Bank was up 2.2 per cent to ₹1,398.2 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of private sector lender is quoting close to its all-time high level of ₹ 1,418.3 touched on February 3, 2026.

Axis Bank denies acquisition of stake in CreditAccess Grameen

As per exchange filings, Axis Bank clarified that it has neither submitted nor plans to submit any bid for acquiring a stake in CreditAccess Grameen, addressing recent media queries around potential participation in the transaction.

“In reference to certain incoming queries to the Bank with regard to bidding for a stake in CreditAccess Grameen, Axis Bank on Sunday, February 22, 2026, informed that the Bank has neither submitted nor is planning to submit any bid for a stake in CreditAccess Grameen,” Axis Bank said.

There are no material events/ information in this matter requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it added.