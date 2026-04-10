Axis Securities initiates on Aurionpro Solutions with Buy, sees 30% upside

Axis Securities has initiated coverage on Aurionpro Solutions with a 'Buy' rating, citing its strengthening leadership in the banking and fintech segment, along with selective diversification into emerging segments such as smart city solutions and continued focus on data centre consulting.

The company has delivered around 33 per cent CAGR in revenue over FY21–25, supported by improved operational efficiency and sustained product development, enhancing its competitive positioning. Axis Securities maintains a positive outlook, expecting revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGRs of 25 per cent/25 per cent/24 per cent over FY25–28E. It has assigned a target price of ₹1,065, implying a potential upside of about 30 per cent from the April 9, 2026, closing level of ₹821 on the NSE.

Around 12:35 PM, shares of Aurionpro were trading at ₹889, up 8.34 per cent. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹894.20 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 24,014 levels, up by 239.25 points or 1.01 per cent. Here's why Axis Securities is bullish on Aurionpro Solutions Stocks: Prominent player in banking and fintech system According to Axis Securities, Aurionpro’s Banking & Fintech division contributed around 54 per cent of FY25 revenues and offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise platforms spanning transaction banking, lending, treasury & capital markets, digital engagement, and payments. The portfolio is built on proprietary IP and a modular, API-first architecture, enabling seamless integration with existing core banking systems.

The brokerage noted that these solutions are deployed across several banks and financial institutions, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Citi Bank, Barclays, and OCBC Bank, along with clients in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It also said that the company has recently received RBI approval to operate as an online payment aggregator through its subsidiary, further strengthening its position in India’s digital payments ecosystem. TIG group facilitates growth momentum Aurionpro’s Technology, Infrastructure & Government (TIG) segment contributed around 46 per cent of FY25 revenue and is structured across key verticals, including Transit, Smart City & Smart Mobility (SCSM), and Data Centres. Within this segment, Transit contributes roughly 20-30 per cent, while Data Centres and SCSM account for about 30-40 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

READ | AMC stocks rise up to 5% on record MF inflows; HDFC AMC, Nippon top picks Analysts believe that the company has built a strong team of industry professionals with over two decades of experience and has secured engagements to support the rollout of approximately 100 MW of data centre capacity in the coming years. It has also recently won a ₹350 crore Adani data centre project. Axis Securities expects the introduction of more proprietary products and IP in this segment to support structural margin improvement going forward. Strong order book The brokerage noted that Aurionpro's order book has expanded at a 23 per cent CAGR over FY23-25 to ₹1,500 crore, supported by robust momentum across its core business, including banking platforms, transit and smart mobility, and the data centre segment. Additionally, the company continues to maintain healthy multi-year revenue visibility, highlighted by strong repeat orders from existing clients, strategic global deal wins, and partnerships with marquee