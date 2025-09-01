Home / Markets / News / Axiscades Tech hovers near 5% upper circuit as arm secures ₹150-cr order

Axiscades Tech hovers near 5% upper circuit as arm secures ₹150-cr order

Axiscades Technologies jumped 4.8 per cent on Monday and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,305 per share on BSE, after company arm Mistral Solutions secured a major order of ₹150-crore

Axiscades
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Axiscades Technologies shares jumped 4.8 per cent on Monday and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,305 per share on BSE. The stock price was hovering near its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹1,306.5 per share.   At 10:45 AM, Axiscades Technologies’ share price was trading 3.83 per cent higher at ₹1292 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.36 per cent at 80,098.37. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,490.7 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,506 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹421.05.

Why were Axiscades Technologies shares rising in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the smallcap aerospace and defence company arm Mistral Solutions secured a major order for the supply of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) for the Su-30MKI “Super-30” modernisation program.
 
The order is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a forecast production order for an estimate of 600 numbers, with a value of ₹150 crore over a period of five years.
 
Mistral Solutions has received the development contract from CASDIC (Combat Aircraft System Development and Integration Centre) for the development of 10 nos. of ECUs of the cooling system for the Su-30 MKI upgrade.
 
“We are proud and excited to be a part of one of the DRDO’s/IAF’s most important modernization programs. This order reflects AXISCADES’ ability to design and deliver advanced indigenous technologies tailored to evolving combat requirements,” said C. Manikandan, CEO, Mistral Solutions.
 
Axiscades is an end-to-end technology, product, and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the Aerospace, Defence, and ESAI domains. Headquartered in Bangalore with subsidiaries and offices worldwide, in France, Germany, Denmark, the USA, and Canada. The company has a diverse team of over 3000 professionals working across 17 locations across the globe, striving to reduce the program riskand time to market. 
 
The company has a long term relationship with the Defence Forces, MoD, Defence Labs, and PSUs along with global OEMs. It possesses deep domain experience in Weapon Systems, Avionics, Radar, Electronic Warfare, C4I2, Drones, Anti-Drone Systems, Test Solutions, GSE and GHE. We have executed several innovative in-house projects and partnered solutions for Land, Naval, Aerospace and Homeland Security.
 
The comprehensive portfolio of solutions covers the complete product development lifecycle from concept evaluation to manufacturing support and certification.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty above 24,500; India's manufacturing PMI hits 17-year high

RIL trades weak after AGM; slips 5% in 4 days; should you buy or hold?

Amber Enterprises stock up 62% in one year; PL Capital sees more 35% upside

Ather Energy hits all-time high on unveiling new EL platform; buy or sell?

Torrent Power jumps 7% on ₹22,000-cr investment in largest power project

Topics :axiscadesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story