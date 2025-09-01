Ather Energy hits all-time high on unveiling new EL platform; buy or sell?

Ather Energy shares jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹475 per share on BSE. At 10:10 AM, Ather Energy’s share price was trading 3.53 per cent higher at ₹465.45 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 80,140.97.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,109.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹475 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹287.3.

Why were Ather Energy shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) company unveiled its highly anticipated all-new EL platform on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

According to the company, the EL platform sets the stage for an entirely new generation of Ather scooters across multiple segments, redefining what performance, choice, and innovation mean for Indian riders. The company also introduced AtherStackTM 7.0, featuring voice as a new medium of interaction with scooters, along with a host of new features designed to make tech more intuitive and easy to use. In addition, Ather announced its next-generation fast charger, enabling quicker charging for EV owners, along with updates to its existing product lineup. What is EL platform? Ather has developed a new electric scooter platform called "EL" to meet the varied needs of Indian buyers. This platform is flexible, allowing Ather to create many different scooter designs using the same core parts.