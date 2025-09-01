Home / Markets / News / Torrent Power jumps 7% on ₹22,000-cr investment in largest power project

Torrent Power jumps 7% on ₹22,000-cr investment in largest power project

Torrent Power shares rose 7 per cent after it secured a LoA to set up a coal-based thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh for ₹22,000 crore

Torrent Power
Torrent Power share price today
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Torrent Power rose nearly 7 per cent after the company secured a Letter of Award (LoA) to set up a 1,600 megawatt (Mw) coal-based thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh for ₹22,000 crore. 
 
The power utilities firm's stock rose as much as 6.89 per cent during the day to ₹1,311.9 per share, the steepest intraday rise since May 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹1,258 apiece, compared to a 0.44 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:11 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 25 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Torrent Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹63,025.74 crore.  

Torrent Power to invest ₹22,000 crore in 1,600 Mw thermal project 

The company said it plans to set up a 1,600 megawatt (Mw) coal-based thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh, marking the Torrent Group's single largest investment in the power sector, according to an exchange filing. The project, estimated to cost about ₹22,000 crore, will be developed as a greenfield 2x800 Mw ultra-supercritical power plant. 
 
The company has received a LoA from MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for long-term procurement of power under a 25-year power purchase agreement. Torrent Power will supply the entire capacity to MPPMCL at a tariff of ₹5.829 per kilowatt-hour.
 
The project will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. Coal for the plant will be arranged by MPPMCL under the Ministry of Coal’s SHAKTI policy. The plant is expected to be commissioned within 72 months of signing the agreement.
 
Torrent Power said the project will be based on ultra-supercritical technology, which is more efficient and has lower carbon emissions compared with conventional thermal power plants. The project is expected to create about 8,000 to 10,000 direct and indirect jobs during its construction and 1,500 direct and indirect jobs during its operations phase, the statement said.  

Torrent Power Q1 results 

The company reported over 25 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to ₹741.58 crore in the June quarter due to lower revenues from generation as well as transmission & distribution businesses over lower electricity demand. Total income declined to ₹8,011.04 crore during the quarter from ₹9,110.02 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
The company explained that while the company's underlying business remains resilient, the performance during the quarter was particularly impacted due to lower power demand following the early onset of monsoon and elevated gas prices, impacting merchant gains from gas-based generation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; IT, Metal indices lead; RIL in red

Amanta Healthcare IPO opens today: GMP up 22%; should you apply or not?

DII buying streak: 25 straight months, ₹11.4 trillion and still counting

MOFSL sees upto 46% upside in this renewable energy stock; reiterates 'Buy'

How to trade RIL stock post AGM? Tech charts hints at 9% downside risk

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsTorrent PowerPower SectorMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story