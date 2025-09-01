Amber Enterprises stock up 62% in one year; PL Capital sees more 35% upside

PL Capital has initiated ‘Buy’ on Amber Enterprises setting its target at ₹9,782 per share, which implies an upside of 34.7 per cent from Friday's close at ₹7,259.6 per share. The valuation framework implies around 24x EV/Ebitda Sep-27E and 50x Sep-27E earnings for the relevant businesses, the report said. Ebitda refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Further, it estimates revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8 per cent/27.9 per cent/49.6 per cent over FY25-27E with Ebitda margin expanding by 65 basis points (bps) to reach 8.3 per cent by FY27E.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE In the past one year, Amber Enterprises' shares outperformed the headline index by rising 62 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s fall of 2.5 per cent Here’s why PL Capital is upbeat on Amber Enterprises Stock: The brokerage believes Amber Enterprises is poised for healthy long-term growth on the back of diversification beyond room air conditioners (RACs), capacity expansion and new market entries. Consumer durables — diversifying away from RACs The brokerage believes that Amber Enterprises is strategically diversifying its consumer durables segment beyond RACs through organic initiatives and acquisitions, including a 50:50 joint venture with Resojet to enter fully automatic top- and front-load washing machines. The move is expected to lift capacity utilisation, expand the product mix, and raise non-RAC revenue share to 18.3 per cent by FY27E. The brokerage believes Amber Enterprises is poised for healthy long-term growth on the back of diversification beyond room air conditioners (RACs), capacity expansion and new market entries.

Cumulative capex of around ₹2,100 crore over FY21–25 is expected to help expand facilities and grow components and other product revenues to roughly 30–32 per cent of the segment. The segment is forecast to deliver a 17.1 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25–27E with Ebitda margins widening by about 80 basis points. Electronics — building full-stack EMS ALSO READ | Nuvama sees pressure on Bharat Forge, SAMIL, others on muted demand outlook PL Capital is bullish on the company scaling its electronics business through backward integration, new product lines such as High-Density Interconnect (HDI) and semiconductor substrates, and diversification across applications. Supported by a strong ₹5,000 crore order book, the company plans ₹650 crore capex in Ascent Circuits and a total ₹3,000 crore investment in electronics over the next five years, the brokerage note.