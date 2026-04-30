Bajaj Auto shares rise 3% in weak markets as board to consider buyback plan

Bajaj Auto Share Price today: Shares of Bajaj Auto were ruling higher in an otherwise weak market on Thursday (April 30) after the automaker announced plans to consider a buyback of equity shares. Following the announcement, the stock advanced 2.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹9,815.25 per share on the BSE.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE So far during the session, a combined total of nearly 0.41 million equity shares of Bajaj Auto, estimated to be worth ₹413 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,72,580.27 crore on the BSE as of April 30, 2026.

The automaker's stock has a 52-week range of ₹10,186.60 to ₹7,556.05 on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto Share buyback update

The automobile major informed exchanges that its Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting scheduled for May 6, 2026.