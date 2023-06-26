Bajaj Auto, Tata Comm: Trading strategies for stocks turning ex-dividend

The overall trend in these stocks remain positive, however crucial hurdles need to be conquered to rally further. On Monday, shares of Tata Communications, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals and Bajaj Finserv traded in green, while Bank of Baroda and Bajaj Auto witnessed a sluggish sentiment.

Shares of Bajaj Auto, Tata Communications, Bank of Baroda, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, and Bajaj Finserv will be in the limelight amid turning ex-dividend this week.