Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Electricals soars 10%; volumes surge on 'Morphy Richards' acquisition

Bajaj Electricals soars 10%; volumes surge on 'Morphy Richards' acquisition

Bajaj Electricals shares snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 159 times the average 30-day trading volume

Bajaj Electricals shares in focus today
Bajaj Electricals shares in focus today
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Bajaj Electricals rallied over 10 per cent on Wednesday after the board approved the acquisition of the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand in South Asia from Glen Electric for a consideration of ₹146 crore. 
 
The household appliances company's stock rose as much as 10.4 per cent during the day to ₹637.3 per share, the biggest intraday rise since May 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 10 per cent higher at ₹636 apiece, compared to a 0.46 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 159 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15.5 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bajaj Electricals has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,320.24 crore. 

Bajaj Electricals to acquire Morphy Richards brand in South Asia 

Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday said its board has approved the acquisition of the 'Morphy Richards' brand and related intellectual property rights in India and five neighbouring countries from Glen Electric Ltd, part of Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group, according to an exchange filing.
 
The proposed acquisition, valued at ₹146 crore (excluding applicable taxes and duties), will give Bajaj Electricals exclusive ownership of the brand in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka, the statement said. It said the deal remains subject to the signing of definitive agreements and receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals.  ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Sept 24: Swiggy, Akzo Nobel, Cochin Shipyard, IHCL

Bajaj Electricals Q1 results 

The company reported a 97 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at ₹91 lakh in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to lower sales in the consumer products segment and ex gratia payment for its Nashik factory.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,064.59 crore, as compared to ₹1,154.91 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, the company reported an exceptional item outgo of ₹6.68 crore as ex gratia for the Nashik factory in Maharashtra.
 
Analysts at Indsec downgraded the rating on Bajaj Electricals to 'Hold' with a target price of ₹594, after the June quarter results. The company has been lagging industry growth for several quarters, with unseasonal rains further dampening demand during the quarter, it said. High inventory built up by trade channels in anticipation of a harsh summer is expected to weigh on growth in the remaining quarters of FY26.
 
"We remain cautious on the company’s outlook and have revised our estimates, now factoring in revenue, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rates of 9 per cent, 16.7 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively, over FY25-27."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty outlook: Buy the dips or sell the rallies? Here's what charts say

How will Rapido stake sale & Instamart revamp aid Swiggy? Nomura decodes

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 270 pts, Nifty below 25,100; IT, auto shares drop

Top stock picks for today, Sep 24: SBI, Tata Steel, Samvardhana Motherson

Minda Corp share skyrockets 10% as Nuvama lifts target to ₹620; retains Buy

Topics :MarketsThe Smart InvestorMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexBajaj Electricals

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story