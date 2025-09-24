Nifty outlook: Buy the dips or sell the rallies? Here's what charts say

Is the current down-move an interim correction or will the fall continue?Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities believes that with back-to-back lower closes and resistance zones gradually shifting downward for the Nifty, the sentiment leans towards the cautious side. Still, momentum indicators remain neutral, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above 50 - suggesting bears are yet to fully dominate, Dhupesh said in a note. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities says that that, technically the Nifty must decisively close above 25,466 to confirm strength; until then, volatility will remain the theme, with caution continuing to be the buzzword at Dalal Street.
Key levels to watch out on Nifty 50 index
Nifty 50Current Levels: 25,075 Likely Target: 24,350 / 25,900 Upside Potential: 3.3% Downside Risk: 2.9% Support: 24,975; 24,925; 24,880 Resistance: 25,260; 25,350; 25,450; 25,575 The NSE Nifty 50 index is seen quoting above the short-term moving averages on the daily scale, with shorter-term averages quoting above the longer-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), thus implying a favourable bias as per the price-to-moving averages action.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app