Nifty outlook: Buy the dips or sell the rallies? Here's what charts say

The daily chart further shows that the Nifty has been holding above its trend line support, which indicates that the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above 24,975 levels on a closing basis.That apart, the 20-, 50- and 100-DMAs are seen converging in a narrow band of 24,880 - 24,925 levels, thus highlighting presence of multiple support levels, just below the key trend line support. Thus, the overall bias for the Nifty is likely to a 'buy on dip' as long as these support levels are respected. Break and sustained trade below the support zone, can open the doors for a likely dip towards 24,350 levels.In case of a pullback, the Nifty is expected to face resistance around 25,260, 25,350 and the recent high around 25,450. The NSE benchmark index will need to clear the key hurdle at 25,575 levels for a likely rally towards 25,900 levels, suggests the medium-term chart.