Bajaj Finance shares gain 2% on reporting Q4 update; check details here

Bajaj Finance shares rose 2.3 per cent in trade on Friday, April 4, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹8,796.7 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4 business update.

Around 1:13 PM, Bajaj Finance share price was up 2.14 per cent at ₹8,782.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.96 per cent at 75,564.71. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,44,750.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹9,258.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹6,376.55 per share.

Bajaj Finance released its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, update on Thursday, after market hours. In Q4, the company said its customer franchise as of March 31, 2025, stood at 101.82 MM as compared to 83.64 MM as of March 31, 2024. In Q4 FY25, the customer franchise increased by 4.70 MM.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Crash - Key reasons why Sensex, Nifty are down today Its new loans booked grew by 36 per cent to 10.70 MM in Q4 FY25 as compared to 7.87 MM in Q4 FY24. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26 per cent to approximately ₹416,750 crore as of March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹330,615 crore a year ago. In Q4FY25, AUM grew by approximately ₹18,700 crore.

The company's deposits book stood at approximately ₹71,400 crore in fourth quarter as compared to ₹60,151 crore a year ago, a growth of 19 per cent.

How did Bajaj Finance perform in Q3?

Also Read