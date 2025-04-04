Ex-date alert! Crisil, Siemens, 3 others go ex-date next week; do you own?

Shares of Crisil, Ashiana Housing, Siemens, Pervasive Commodities, and Enbee Trade & Finance are set to remain in focus during next week's trading session due to corporate announcements. Among them, Crisil and Ashiana Housing will gain the spotlight as they will trade ex-dividend, while Pervasive Commodities and Enbee Trade & Finance will trade ex-date next week for the subdivision ( stock-split ). Meanwhile, Siemens will trade ex-date following the announcement of its spin-off.

According to the data available on the BSE, credit rating agency Crisil has informed the exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to consider the payment of the first interim dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. The company has already set the record date as Monday, April 14, 2025, for the said corporate actions.

Residential and commercial projects dealer Ashiana Housing has announced that its board has declared an interim dividend of 50%, i.e., ₹1 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 per equity share, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The dividend, the company said, will be paid on or before Monday, April 2025, to those members whose names are registered in the Register of Members of the company as of the record date, Friday, April 11, 2025.

ALSO READ | High dividend yield stocks: 10 companies to watch for passive gains Besides these, integrated solutions provider Siemens will also remain in focus during the next week, as the company has announced the spin-off of its energy business to Siemens Energy India Limited (SEIL). In accordance with the scheme, SEIL will issue 1 fully paid-up equity share for every 1 share held in Siemens, based on a 1:1 ratio. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set for Monday, April 7, 2025. Shareholders as of this date will be entitled to receive SEIL shares.

Meanwhile, diversified commercial services provider Enbee Trade & Finance has informed the exchanges that its board has announced the subdivision of every 1 equity share of face value ₹10.00 each into 10 equity shares of face value ₹1 each. The company has set Friday, April 11, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the subdivision (stock-split).